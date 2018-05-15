Stream Tarantüla The Very Best Of Sex And Violence EP

Some of the former members of the late, lamented Chicago hardcore band Culo now make up Tarantüla, a new band that combines the raw ferocity of DIY punk with the fast-growl riffage of a band like Motörhead. Their sound is hard and nasty but also hooky and immediate and fun. It is absolute scuzzed-out rock ‘n’ roll, music for people who insist on wearing their black leather jackets through the summer even if they end up look like drowned rats. We posted their Weird Tales Of Radiation And Hate EP last year, adn now the band just released a new five-song 7″ EP called The Very Best Of Sex And Violence. It rules. Stream it below.

<a href="http://derangedrecords.bandcamp.com/album/the-very-best-of-sex-and-violence" target="_blank">the very best of sex and violence by TARANTÜLA</a>

The Very Best Of Sex And Violence is out now on Deranged.