This is Ellen DeGeneres’ assessment of Bono and the Edge: “Great musicians, terrible assistants.” The two U2 members took some time off from their current eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour to stop by Ellen today, and in addition to sitting down with Ellen to talk about the history of the band, they also served as Ellen’s personal assistants. Ellen’s assistant was out sick, and his assistant was also out sick, so the Edge and Bono — or, as Ellen calls them, the Edge and “the Bono” — agreed to fill in, ordering soup and coffee and enduring Ellen’s abuse.

In other U2 news, U2 will take another break from the eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour next month to play a special invitation-only concert at Harlem’s historic Apollo Theater on 6/11 exclusively for SiriusXM subscribers. Howard Stern announced the news today on his live SiriusXM radio show.

“New York City and the U2 band have a unique history,” says Bono. “From the songs of Lou Reed, Billie Holiday, and the Ramones that taught us how to listen, to the New Yorkers at our earliest US shows who taught us how to play, the souls of New York and U2 have always been intertwined. The Apollo Theater is the heart of New York’s musical soul, and to finally be playing our songs on the same stage where James Brown begged ‘Please Please Please’ is not only a bucket list moment, it’s an incredible honor.”

Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer of SiriusXM, adds, “Experiencing U2 in the intimate setting of the legendary Apollo is a rare opportunity and will make for a historic evening. It’s the first time U2 has played a New York City venue of this size in almost two decades, and we couldn’t be more excited to offer our subscribers the opportunity to be part of this singular musical event.”