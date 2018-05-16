In a week and a half, the Scottish synthpop trio Chvrches will release their third album Love Is Dead, which they recorded with the hitmaking American producer Greg Kurstin. A few pre-album singles have come out, and right now, the band seems to be giving the big push to “Miracle,” a song that sounds like a post-dubstep Spotify-core remix of an ’80s prom ballad. The song already has a fancy single-take video, and last night, the band came through The Tonight Show to perform it.

Watching last night’s performance, it’s pretty striking how polished Chvrches have become as a live act. They certainly have the scene-setting stuff down right, playing amid a cloud of dry ice, with blinking pink lights behind them. The live band now includes a floppy-haired drummer, and the two dudes in the band switch fluidly between instruments.

But the real difference lies in frontwoman Lauren Mayberry, who, in the band’s earlier days, did not look all that comfortable being at the center of attention. That’s changed. Last night, she wore glittery eye-makeup tears and a frilly dress. But more importantly, she acted the part, commanding the stage in a way that I’ve never seen her do. Watch the performance below.

Love Is Dead is out 5/25 on Glassnote.