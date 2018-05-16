Treasure Island Music Festival Returns With Tame Impala, Pusha T, & More

After taking last year off to scout for a new location, Treasure Island Music Festival is returning to the Bay Area for the 11th time this fall. For the first time, it won’t be held on its namesake island in San Francisco Bay. Instead, it’ll take over Middle Harbor Shoreline Park (MHSP) in Oakland, California from 10/13-14. And although it doesn’t have a particularly long lineup, it’s a pretty good one: Tame Impala, A$AP Rocky, Pusha T, Courtney Barnett, Sharon Van Etten, Soccer Mommy, Lord Huron, Aminé, U.S. Girls, Moses Sumney, JPEGMAFIA, serpentwithfeet, Santigold, and new collaborative projects from Diplo and Mark Ronson (Silk City) and Toro Y Moi and Nosaj Thing (Laff Trax) are all featured. And as always, the festival will have no overlapping sets, so you won’t be forced to make any tough calls. Check out the full lineup below; tickets will be on sale here staring this Friday at noon PT.

Tame Impala

A$AP Rocky

Silk City (Diplo + Mark Ronson)

Lord Huron

Santigold

Courtney Barnett

Jungle

Pusha T

Sharon Van Etten

Aminé

Cigarettes After Sex

Hiatus Kaiyote

Laff Trax (Toro y Moi + Nosaj Thing)

U.S. Girls

Moses Sumney

Alex Cameron

Polo & Pan

Pond

Shame

George Fitzgerald

Soccer Mommy

serpentwithfeet

JPEGMAFIA

Gilligan Moss