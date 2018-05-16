Treasure Island Music Festival Returns With Tame Impala, Pusha T, & More

After taking last year off to scout for a new location, Treasure Island Music Festival is returning to the Bay Area for the 11th time this fall. For the first time, it won’t be held on its namesake island in San Francisco Bay. Instead, it’ll take over Middle Harbor Shoreline Park (MHSP) in Oakland, California from 10/13-14. And although it doesn’t have a particularly long lineup, it’s a pretty good one: Tame Impala, A$AP Rocky, Pusha T, Courtney Barnett, Sharon Van Etten, Soccer Mommy, Lord Huron, Aminé, U.S. Girls, Moses Sumney, JPEGMAFIA, serpentwithfeet, Santigold, and new collaborative projects from Diplo and Mark Ronson (Silk City) and Toro Y Moi and Nosaj Thing (Laff Trax) are all featured. And as always, the festival will have no overlapping sets, so you won’t be forced to make any tough calls. Check out the full lineup below; tickets will be on sale here staring this Friday at noon PT.
Tame Impala
A$AP Rocky
Silk City (Diplo + Mark Ronson)
Lord Huron
Santigold
Courtney Barnett
Jungle
Pusha T
Sharon Van Etten
Aminé
Cigarettes After Sex
Hiatus Kaiyote
Laff Trax (Toro y Moi + Nosaj Thing)
U.S. Girls
Moses Sumney
Alex Cameron
Polo & Pan
Pond
Shame
George Fitzgerald
Soccer Mommy
serpentwithfeet
JPEGMAFIA
Gilligan Moss