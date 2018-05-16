The Gaslamp Killer Speaks Out Against Rape Allegation, Shares Court Documents From Defamation Lawsuit

In October, a woman named Chelsea Taldros took to Twitter to accuse famed DJ and producer The Gaslamp Killer, née William Benjamin Bensussen, of drugging and raping her and her friend RaeAn Medina during a party at The Standard in Los Angeles in 2013. Shortly after, Bensussen was dropped from collective The Low End Theory and had his appearances at upcoming music festivals canceled.

The Gaslamp Killer denied the accusation and filed a defamation lawsuit against Taldros. Bensussen says it may take a year to come to trial, so he has made a public statement on Facebook, as well as shared excerpts of some court documents.

“In suing Tadros, I am not trying to silence her,” he writes. “It is important to note that no criminal charges were brought against me, and that I am the only person accused of this type of assault during the me too movement to bring a defamation suit against my accuser and be granted a trial. Furthermore, Medina has not affirmed nor corroborated Tadros’ accusations. In fact, in my 15-plus years of touring the world as a musician, no other woman has come out against me.”

Bensussen includes excerpts of rulings from the presiding judge and statements from witnesses to the evening. He also included part of a report from a toxicologist who found Taldros’ account of the evening to be “virtually impossible.”

Read The Gaslamp Killer’s full statement via Facebook below.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.