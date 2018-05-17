The Mountain Goats-Inspired Burlesque Show Announced

The studio behind Welcome To Night Vale recently launched I Only Listen To The Mountain Goats, a podcast featuring Mountain Goats frontman John Darnielle in conversation with Night Vale host and Mountain Goats superfan Joseph Fink. Every episode of the podcast’s first season features a different cover of a track from the band’s classic 2002 album All Hail West Texas, all of which have been compiled in a tribute album also called I Only Listen To The Mountain Goats. And now, the Mountain Goats are getting a very different kind of tribute: A burlesque show called I Only Strip To The Mountain Goats.

Hosted by burlesque performer Anja Keister and endorsed by John Darnielle himself, the variety show will feature music, drag, go-go dancing, and burlesque. It’ll take place 6/1 at the Parkside Lounge in NYC, and all proceeds from the show will go to benefit the National Network Of Abortion Funds, legal defense funds for several burlesque performers being sued for defamation, and RAINN. Find tickets here and check out the lineup below.

MUSIC COVERS

Robare Pruyn

Schaffer the Darklord

Rachel Schenk

DRAG

Ash Blight

Hazel Tart

Izzy Okay

BURLESQUE

Iris Explosion

Sex Wolf

Regal Mortis

Anja Keister

GO-GO

Maddie Cakes

DJ

Stormageddon

STAGE HELP

Rhoda Dendron