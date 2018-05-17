Argentine filmmaker Gaspar Noé loves electronic music. The genre dominates his movie soundtracks and is somewhat of a signature in his films. His new movie Climax features music from Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter and Aphex Twin. But Gaspar Noé does not love R&B, and that partly explains he hated this year’s blockbuster movie Black Panther.

The Marvel movie Black Panther has plenty of fans — it’s now the third highest grossing movie ever in the US and currently has a 97% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Kendrick Lamar earned kudos for his curation of and performances on the movie’s hip-hop soundtrack, which spawned hits in the rapper’s collaborations with SZA (“All The Stars”) and the Weeknd (“Pray For Me”). Jay Rock’s “King’s Dead” (featuring Lamar, Future, and James Blake) was our #1 song of the week back in January. You could say Black Panther had one of the most effective superhero movie soundtracks of all time. Gaspar Noé would disagree.

“I escaped from the cinema after 20 minutes. I thought it was as bad as Star Wars. I hated Star Wars,” he told Variety at the Cannes Film Festival. “I hated the R&B music. The music was so bad that I had to escape.”