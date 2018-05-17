Alice Glass Awarded $21,000 In Attorney Fees As Ethan Kath Lawsuit Is Thrown Out Again

A California judge has denied a motion by Ethan Kath to reopen his defamation lawsuit against ex-Crystal Castles bandmate Alice Glass, Pitchfork reports. The judge, Samantha Jessner of the Los Angeles Superior Court, also ruled that Glass is owed $20,882.69 in attorney’s fees for the dispute.

Kath’s lawsuit addressed claims Glass made in a October blog post that Kath had abused her physically, sexually, and emotionally in the past, which Kath has called “pure fiction.” Multiple other women alleged similar conduct by Kath in a Daily Beast story after Glass’s statement was published.

In February, Kath’s case was dismissed after Glass’s team filed a motion under California’s anti-SLAPP law, legislation designed to strike down lawsuits that could infringe on a defendant’s free speech. Today’s ruling was a denial of Kath’s attempt to vacate the previous anti-SLAPP ruling.

In a statement to Pitchfork, Kath’s lawyer said that he “vehemently denies the allegations of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse leveled at him by Alice Glass, which he contends were made both maliciously and for the purpose of publicity.” Glass’s attorney was more concise: “The case is over.”

This article originally appeared on Spin.