Prefuse 73 – “The World Is Bigger”

Producer Guillermo Scott Herren is returning next week with Sacrifices, the latest album to be released under the auspices of his long-running Prefuse 73 project. Over time, Herren has spun further and further out into glitchy psychedelia from his underground hip-hop roots, and recent singles “Basinskitarian,” and “Silver & Gold” both showcased his knack for floaty electronic melodies. New song “The World Is Bigger” is a little beat-heavier but no less spacey, pairing its airy sonics with digital squelches and bloops to induce some serious head-nodding. Listen below.

Sacrifices is out 5/25 digitally and 6/15 physically via Lex. Pre-order it here.