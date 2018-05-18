Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

If you couldn’t tell, everyone here at Stereogum has Royal Wedding Fever. So keep checking back this weekend to find out which celebrity guests will be attending the nuptials (James Corden), what Meghan Markle will be wearing (Yeezy Bridal), and what the groom’s name is (William or Harry, I always forget who’s who). We’ve also got a special Royal Wedding Playlist to get you in the mood.

Your best and worst comments of the week are below.

THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS

#10 Inablackout Score:38 | May 14th HK has loved women her entire life. Wonderful, beautiful, god bless. Rita Ora had a single experience with another woman which was clearly strong enough to compel her to write a song about. Wonderful, beautiful, god bless. We all lead our own lives and have our own experiences. Why go after someone else for writing about their personal experience? This trend toward absolutism in so many areas of society is concerning Posted in: Rita Ora Apologizes For “Girls”

#9 alltheanimals Score:39 | May 11th It’s not in any of these articles (*cough*Stereogum*cough*) so let’s keep putting it in the comments. National Suicide Hotline: 1-800-273-8255

UK Samaritans: 116 123 Posted in: Frightened Rabbit Bandmates Share Statement On Death Of Scott Hutchison

#8 charliepanayi Score:40 | May 11th Desperately sad news. RIP. seeing this message scott hutchison personally wrote to a fan has broken me. for a man who’s words and music have brought so much light to people in need – this situation feels all the more crushing pic.twitter.com/E8LIefK68j — Adam Park (@admprk_) May 10, 2018 Posted in: Frightened Rabbit’s Scott Hutchison Dead At 36

#7 dadadaism Score:41 | May 14th this is (what’s wrong with) america Posted in: NOPE

#6 Mercury Jones Score:49 | May 14th Exactly she was speaking on her experience as a member of the LGBTQ family, shame that she had to be shamed by people who are supposed to be her sisters. Fuck that holier than thou attitude. Posted in: Rita Ora Apologizes For “Girls”

#2 Marijuana Score:69 | May 14th As a white person, I feel its my duty to say this: White people must be stopped. Your Pal, Marijuana. Posted in: NOPE

#1 dadadaism Score:70 | May 15th Whenever I’m walking home from a bar late at night & I notice a white woman walking behind me, I always quicken my pace and cross the street so they don’t gentrify my culture Posted in: NOPE

THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS

#4 lieutenant wine Score:-23 | May 11th This band is breathtakingly boring. And so are the people that praise them.

Go out and LIVE. There’s still time! You don’t have to subject yourself to this. Posted in: Stream Beach House’s New Album 7

#1 explanationpoint Score:-32 | May 16th every time i think that the stereogum commentariat doesn’t hate rap music somebody comes in trying to be snarky and exposes themselves Posted in: Chance The Rapper Has Terrible Taste In Movies

THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE