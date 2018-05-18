Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

If you couldn’t tell, everyone here at Stereogum has Royal Wedding Fever. So keep checking back this weekend to find out which celebrity guests will be attending the nuptials (James Corden), what Meghan Markle will be wearing (Yeezy Bridal), and what the groom’s name is (William or Harry, I always forget who’s who). We’ve also got a special Royal Wedding Playlist to get you in the mood.

Your best and worst comments of the week are below.

THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS

#10  Inablackout
Score:38 | May 14th

HK has loved women her entire life. Wonderful, beautiful, god bless. Rita Ora had a single experience with another woman which was clearly strong enough to compel her to write a song about. Wonderful, beautiful, god bless. We all lead our own lives and have our own experiences. Why go after someone else for writing about their personal experience? This trend toward absolutism in so many areas of society is concerning

Posted in: Rita Ora Apologizes For “Girls”
#9  alltheanimals
Score:39 | May 11th

It’s not in any of these articles (*cough*Stereogum*cough*) so let’s keep putting it in the comments.

National Suicide Hotline: 1-800-273-8255
UK Samaritans: 116 123
Posted in: Frightened Rabbit Bandmates Share Statement On Death Of Scott Hutchison
#8  charliepanayi
Score:40 | May 11th

Desperately sad news. RIP.
Posted in: Frightened Rabbit’s Scott Hutchison Dead At 36
#7  dadadaism
Score:41 | May 14th

this is (what’s wrong with) america
Posted in: NOPE
#6  Mercury Jones
Score:49 | May 14th

Exactly she was speaking on her experience as a member of the LGBTQ family, shame that she had to be shamed by people who are supposed to be her sisters. Fuck that holier than thou attitude.

Posted in: Rita Ora Apologizes For “Girls”
#5  onceler
Score:49 | May 15th

dude give it back to her
Posted in: Iconic Kurt Cobain Guitar Goes To Frances Bean’s Ex After 2-Year Legal Battle
#4  LeMon
Score:54 | May 16th

I’ll ride for The Prestige.
Posted in: Chance The Rapper Has Terrible Taste In Movies
#3  El Gummo
Score:58 | May 11th

Posted in: Hayley Kiyoko Calls Rita Ora’s “Girls” Harmful To LGBTQ+ Community
#2  Marijuana
Score:69 | May 14th

As a white person, I feel its my duty to say this:

White people must be stopped.

Your Pal,

Marijuana.

Posted in: NOPE
#1  dadadaism
Score:70 | May 15th

Whenever I’m walking home from a bar late at night & I notice a white woman walking behind me, I always quicken my pace and cross the street so they don’t gentrify my culture
Posted in: NOPE

THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS

#5  apricot
Score:-19 | May 17th

Listen to Courtney Barnett moan endlessly about how she really feels.
Posted in: Stream Courtney Barnett’s New Album Tell Me How You Really Feel
#4  lieutenant wine
Score:-23 | May 11th

This band is breathtakingly boring. And so are the people that praise them.
Go out and LIVE. There’s still time! You don’t have to subject yourself to this.
Posted in: Stream Beach House’s New Album 7
#3  explanationpoint
Score:-26 | May 16th

like what’s the joke of your comment?
Posted in: Chance The Rapper Has Terrible Taste In Movies
#2  explanationpoint
Score:-26 | May 16th

does anyone want to tell me why this is funny?

Posted in: Chance The Rapper Has Terrible Taste In Movies
#1  explanationpoint
Score:-32 | May 16th

every time i think that the stereogum commentariat doesn’t hate rap music somebody comes in trying to be snarky and exposes themselves

Posted in: Chance The Rapper Has Terrible Taste In Movies

THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE

  byers
Score:18 | May 17th

Also, needless to say, Beach House rules.
Posted in: Watch Beach House’s Stunning “Drunk In LA” Performance On Kimmel