Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Your best and worst comments of the week are below.
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#10
|Inablackout
|Score:38 | May 14th
|
HK has loved women her entire life. Wonderful, beautiful, god bless. Rita Ora had a single experience with another woman which was clearly strong enough to compel her to write a song about. Wonderful, beautiful, god bless. We all lead our own lives and have our own experiences. Why go after someone else for writing about their personal experience? This trend toward absolutism in so many areas of society is concerning
|Posted in: Rita Ora Apologizes For “Girls”
|#9
|alltheanimals
|Score:39 | May 11th
|
It’s not in any of these articles (*cough*Stereogum*cough*) so let’s keep putting it in the comments.
National Suicide Hotline: 1-800-273-8255
|Posted in: Frightened Rabbit Bandmates Share Statement On Death Of Scott Hutchison
|#8
|charliepanayi
|Score:40 | May 11th
|
Desperately sad news. RIP.
|Posted in: Frightened Rabbit’s Scott Hutchison Dead At 36
|#6
|Mercury Jones
|Score:49 | May 14th
|
Exactly she was speaking on her experience as a member of the LGBTQ family, shame that she had to be shamed by people who are supposed to be her sisters. Fuck that holier than thou attitude.
|Posted in: Rita Ora Apologizes For “Girls”
|#5
|onceler
|Score:49 | May 15th
|
dude give it back to her
|Posted in: Iconic Kurt Cobain Guitar Goes To Frances Bean’s Ex After 2-Year Legal Battle
|#4
|LeMon
|Score:54 | May 16th
|
I’ll ride for The Prestige.
|Posted in: Chance The Rapper Has Terrible Taste In Movies
|#3
|El Gummo
|Score:58 | May 11th
|
|Posted in: Hayley Kiyoko Calls Rita Ora’s “Girls” Harmful To LGBTQ+ Community
|#2
|Marijuana
|Score:69 | May 14th
|
As a white person, I feel its my duty to say this:
White people must be stopped.
Your Pal,
Marijuana.
|Posted in: NOPE
|#1
|dadadaism
|Score:70 | May 15th
|
Whenever I’m walking home from a bar late at night & I notice a white woman walking behind me, I always quicken my pace and cross the street so they don’t gentrify my culture
|Posted in: NOPE
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
|#5
|apricot
|Score:-19 | May 17th
|
Listen to Courtney Barnett moan endlessly about how she really feels.
|Posted in: Stream Courtney Barnett’s New Album Tell Me How You Really Feel
|#4
|lieutenant wine
|Score:-23 | May 11th
|
This band is breathtakingly boring. And so are the people that praise them.
|Posted in: Stream Beach House’s New Album 7
|#3
|explanationpoint
|Score:-26 | May 16th
|
like what’s the joke of your comment?
|Posted in: Chance The Rapper Has Terrible Taste In Movies
|#2
|explanationpoint
|Score:-26 | May 16th
|
does anyone want to tell me why this is funny?
|Posted in: Chance The Rapper Has Terrible Taste In Movies
|#1
|explanationpoint
|Score:-32 | May 16th
|
every time i think that the stereogum commentariat doesn’t hate rap music somebody comes in trying to be snarky and exposes themselves
|Posted in: Chance The Rapper Has Terrible Taste In Movies
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|byers
|Score:18 | May 17th
|
Also, needless to say, Beach House rules.
|Posted in: Watch Beach House’s Stunning “Drunk In LA” Performance On Kimmel