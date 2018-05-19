Manchester Orchestra Share Frightened Rabbit Cover “My Backwards Walk”

Scott Hutchison, longtime frontman of the Scottish indie-rock band Frightened Rabbit, went missing last week, and after a few days of waiting and hoping, we got the tragic news that police had found his body. In the wake of his death, we haven’t heard too many artists covering his songs, maybe because so many of them are so personal and so intense that it’s hard to imagine anyone but Hutchison himself singing them. But now, Manchester Orchestra, the Atlanta indie-rock band who have collaborated with Frightened Rabbit in the past, have shared live footage of frontman Andy Hull covering The Midnight Organ Fight’s “My Backwards Walk” in tribute to their late friend. Watch and listen below, and read Stereogum writer Ryan Leas’ own beautiful remembrance of Hutchison here.

A week ago we lost a dear friend, we thought the best way to honor him was the only way we know how, to play one of his many incredible songs. much love, MO https://t.co/TrVcPvQX5z — Manchester Orchestra (@ManchesterOrch) May 18, 2018