Grimes Teases Collabs With LOOΠΔ, Poppy

At the beginning of the year, Grimes confirmed that the long-awaited follow-up to her 2015 stunner Art Angels would finally come out this year, later clarifying that she actually has two new albums on the way, one “highly collaborative and most glorious light” and the second “extreme darkness and chaos.” And just last week, she shared a working tracklist for a new album along with a few song descriptions: There’s a “super dark heavy ballad about fighting balrog in the center of earth that is a sex metaphor, a “very not pg13 ethereal shadow of colossus demon nu metal song abt insomnia,” a “super lame love song i hate but other ppl dig,” and “an elven take on train spotting soundtrack.”

But that’s not the only new Grimes material in the works. Today, she took to Twitter to tease “love4eva,” a collaboration with K-pop girl-group LOOΠΔ (or Loona) from their LOOΠΔ yyxy subunit’s upcoming album Beauty & The Beat. And earlier this month, she seemingly teased a collaboration with Poppy, which may or may not be a part of that “highly collaborative” album, by posting two pictures of herself with the YouTube personality-turned-popstar.

In other Grims news, she says she’s changing her legal name from Claire to c, lower-case and in italics, as in the speed of light. And it was partly her new boyfriend Elon Musk’s idea. “he’s the one who pointed out that my working nickname (c) actually rox and i don’t need to look further (been trying 2 change name 4ever but couldn’t find a gud 1, but my friends call me c,” she explained on Twitter. “claire has been the bane of my existence since i became sentient… i can barely say it w my speech impediment altho c is technically worse 4 lisp haha.”

Find all of her relevant tweets below.

dark chaos magic … LOOΠΔ feat grimes 😱 https://t.co/zTFrY5w7ot — Grimes (@Grimezsz) May 19, 2018

biology is superficial,, intelligence is artificial pic.twitter.com/8b2oOyE26M — Grimes (@Grimezsz) May 2, 2018

i’m legally changing my name from claire to ‘c’ , as in the speed of light. {☄️ lowercase and italics 💫} ___ this will be much better pic.twitter.com/nOG5kNEU9O — Grimes (@Grimezsz) May 17, 2018

of course, i’m just changing my legal name not the band haha 🌸 — Grimes (@Grimezsz) May 17, 2018

well he’s the one who pointed out that my working nickname (c) actually rox and i don’t need to look further (been trying 2 change name 4ever but couldn’t find a gud 1, but my friends call me c } — Grimes (@Grimezsz) May 17, 2018