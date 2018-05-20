Tina Fey hosted the season finale of Saturday Night Live last night. Nicki Minaj was the musical guest, but Fey had a few chances to show off her own singing skills. She played one third of HAIM in an unaired sketch and sang Cyndi Lauper and System Of A Down in a school talent show. Melissa Villaseñor plays Fey’s angsty teen daughter. The two disagree on which song to perform, but settle on a duet of “Chop Suey!” by System Of A Down. Fey sings the “You wanted to” part. The crowd goes wild. Watch below.