Chvrches will release their new album Love Is Dead this week. Last night they debuted four of its songs at a show in Toronto at Danforth Music Hall. Frontwoman Lauren Mayberry sang “ii,” “Graffiti,” and “Forever,” and Martin Doherty took over for “God’s Plan” (not the Drake one). We’ve already heard “My Enemy,” “Never Say Die,” “Miracle,” and “Get Out” (not the Jordan Peele one). For the encore they played “The Mother We Share” from 2013’s The Bones of What You Believe and “Clearest Blue” from Every Open Eye. Watch some of the live debuts below.