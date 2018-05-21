Stream Conway & Sonnyjim Death By Misadventure EP

Late last year, the ridiculously hard Buffalo rapper Conway released G.O.A.T., an under-the-radar masterpiece of forbidding, merciless ’90s-style boom-bap. This year, Conway and his younger brother Westside Gunn have been hitting the festival circuit hard. And now Conway has teamed up with the UK rapper and producer Sonnyjim for a quick collaborative EP called Death By Misadventure. The EP is only four songs long, plus one intro and one remix. It’s got one verse from Sonnyjim and another from reliably gutter guest Roc Marciano. But the real attraction is Conway, who is one of our greatest sources of raspy fuck-you-up rap music. Stream the EP below.

<a href="http://daupe.bandcamp.com/album/death-by-misadventure" target="_blank">Death By Misadventure by Conway X Sonnyjim</a>

You can buy Death By Misadventure on vinyl at Bandcamp.