Carly Rae Jepsen Replacing Jessie Ware At Lollapalooza

Lollapalooza is still happening in Chicago later this year, as it always does, but the festival has just announced a lineup change that seems worth mentioning. Because of “unforeseen circumstances,” Carly Rae Jepsen will be replacing Jessie Ware when the fest happens in August. No offense to Ware, but this seems like a trade up! Congratulations, Lolla attendees. Lollapalooza takes place from 8/2-5 in Grant Park, and Jepsen is performing on the Lake Shore Stage on 8/4

Still no word on Jepsen’s much-anticipated followup to 2015’s E•MO•TION, but I’m praying every night and you should be too.