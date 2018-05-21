James Arthur — winner of the UK’s X Factor and popular British singer — is being sued by members of the Script — another popular UK band — over similarities between their 2008 song “The Man Who Can’t Be Moved” and Arthur’s 2016 song “Say You Won’t Let Go.”

The Script’s Daniel O’Donaghue and Mark Sheehan, alongside “The Man Who Can’t Be Moved” co-writers Andrew Frampton and Stephen Kipner, are the plaintiffs in the case. As TMZ reports, the lawsuit alleges that both songs have near identical beats and melodies, among other similarities.

Arthur denies those claims. He’s named as a defendant in the case, along with co-writers Neil Ormandy and Steve Solomon and their publishing companies and record labels.

The Tennessean reports that the plaintiffs in the case are being represented by Nashville attorney Richard Busch, who also represented Marvin Gaye’s estate in the multi-million dollar ruling over Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams’ “Blurred Lines.”

Here are the two songs in question: