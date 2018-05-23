Shy Layers – “No Road”

“No Road” is Shy Layers’ final single before the release of his new album Midnight Marker at the end of this week. JD Walsh’s ambient computer-pop project excels in creating soundscapes that you can sink into, as the Atlanta musician’s previous single “Gateway” can attest.

This latest track has an all-encompassing calm. Everything blends together; even Walsh’s voice blurs into the music. His distorted, synth-heavy words only become concrete in the chorus. “No Road” is a thick blue. It’s the feeling of being underwater and watching the sun shine through. Listen below.

Midnight Marker is out 5/25 on Beats In Space. Pre-order it here.