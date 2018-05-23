Albany-based post-hardcore outfit Self Defense Family are getting ready to release their sixth studio album Have You Considered Punk Music. We heard the dark and dusty titular track, along with a video that featured the college town calzone destination DP Dough, and today the band shared the album’s second single. “The Supremacy Of Pure Artistic Feeling” begins as a song about watching a loved one foster dogs and wanders into a chamber of self-reflection. Frontman Patrick Kindlon breathily speak-sings, hopeless and searching, about unfinished projects and failed attempts at being social. Listen below.

Have You Considered Punk Music is out 6/29 via Run For Cover Records. Pre-order it here.