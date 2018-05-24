Watch Jim James Rock Out “Just A Fool” On Colbert

Sometimes, Stephen Colbert’s Late Show gets cute with it, adding in-camera effects or vertiginous camera angles to make its musical performances stand out a little more. That’s what the show did last night, when My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James was pulling musical-guest duties on the show. On the show, we got to see James in washed-out black-and-white, like he was a film-noir hero. The implication, I think, is that James is a man out of time, and that’s pretty much true.

James has the new solo album Uniform Distortion coming out next month. And on the show, he performed “Just A Fool,” the warm and choogling first single. He also wore a trench coat and Blues Brothers-looking sunglasses and shouted the phrase “Rock out now!,” all of which served to reinforce the idea that James is basically a ‘70s rock star who has been sent through a time warp into the now.

James, of course, has a bazillion-dollar golden voice. As a midtempo rocker, “Just A Fool” doesn’t really give him a chance to unfurl its grandeur, but it’s still fun to hear him doing understated things with it. Check the song out below.

Uniform Distortion is out 6/29 on ATO.