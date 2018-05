Boston hardcore band Vein’s sound is a furious, explosive, deeply metal-influenced take on their genre, a bit similar to what fellow Bostonians Converge were doing about 15 years ago. Vein’s debut album errorzone is coming out next month, and we’ve already posted the furious opening track “virus://vibrance.” Today, they’ve also shared a raw, pummeling two-minute rager called “Demise Automation.” Check it out below, via Brooklyn Vegan.

Errorzone is out 6/22 on Closed Casket Activities.