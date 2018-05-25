Stream Jenny Hval’s The Long Sleep EP And “Spells” Video

Jenny Hval is releasing her very good new The Long Sleep EP today. We’ve only heard one song from it, “Spells,” in advance, though we did name it one of the best songs of the week back when it came out. Today, to ring in the full EP’s release, Hval is sharing a video for that track which continues the Norwegian artist’s long lineage of fantastic visuals. It was directed by Constance Tenvik.

The video takes the form of an opulent, surrealist dance party set in an elegant manse. Hval is at the center, hawking a box full of marshmellows to a room full of dressed-up characters who are in the middle of a pillow fight. There’s someone in a plastic carrot nose swilling tea. It’s a fittingly odd video for an odd song.

Check it out below, where you can also stream the full EP.

<a href="http://jennyhval.bandcamp.com/album/the-long-sleep-ep" target="_blank">The Long Sleep EP by Jenny Hval</a>

The Long Sleep is out now on Sacred Bones.