Stream Pet Symmetry’s Surprise Reflection EP

Late last year, Chicago pop-punk supergroup Pet Symmetry’s future seemed in peril. In December, drummer Marcus Nuccio posted a note to the group’s social media accounts announcing that he and guitarist Erik Czaja had decided to cancel the band’s 12/30 appearance at Chicago venue Metro. He explained, “Pet Symmetry’s mission statement as a band is ‘to have as much fun as possible.’ Right now this band is not fun for me.” The statement arrived the same week singer-bassist Evan Weiss had apologized for his response to sexual assault allegations against his former manager.

Pet Symmetry’s intra-band tension seems to have blown over since then. The band returned earlier this year with a cover of the Ramones’ “Pet Sematary” (see what they did there?) with Ratboys’ Julia Steiner, and today they’ve packaged that cover with a couple originals in the form of a surprise EP called Reflection. Joey Ramone’s picture adorns the cover. On Twitter, the band details Reflection’s composition: “1 song from the Vision sessions, 1 new jam, and 1 fun cover.” Stream it below.

<a href="http://petsymmetryband.bandcamp.com/album/reflection" target="_blank">Reflection by Pet Symmetry</a>

Reflection is out now.