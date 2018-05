Other than a 2013 collaboration with Slapp Happy’s Peter Blegvad, XTC mastermind Andy Partridge hasn’t put out a record since 2010’s Powers, a sci-fi-inspired set released under the name A.J. Partridge. That’s set to change next month with a new 10″ vinyl featuring a pair of ’60s covers. The EP features Patridge’s takes on Pink Floyd’s Syd Barrett-era “Apples And Oranges” and the Bonzo Dog Band’s “Humanoid Boogie.” It’s out 6/28, and you can pre-order it here.