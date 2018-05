June Of 44 haven’t played together since November of ’99. But earlier this year, the ’90s post-hardcore veterans announced that they were reuniting for a four-date mini-tour in support of the Sicilian band Uzeda, and yesterday, they kicked that mini-tour off, playing their first show in 19 years at Afrobar in Catania, Italy. Watch fan-shot footage from the concert below.

Uzeda 30! Tonight: June of 44 A post shared by Maria Arena (@mariarenact) on May 26, 2018 at 5:13am PDT