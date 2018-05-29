Prince’s Private Island Retreat Up For Auction, Includes Purple Driveway

Ever since Prince died, the executors of his estate have done a whole lot to monetize all the things that Prince did in his life. That’s chipped into the semi-reclusive star’s sense of mystery, but it also means that we’ve gotten to hear things we might’ve never otherwise heard, like the unreleased outtake “Electric Intercourse” or the original studio version of “Nothing Compares 2 U.” It also means that, if you’re sufficiently rich, you can buy Prince’s island getaway.

The Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports that Premiere Estates Auction Company, a New York-based auction house, is going to take bids on Prince’s private island getaway compound, located in the Turks and Caicos Islands. Prince bought the property for $10.5 million in 2011 and promptly had the driveway painted purple. It includes several buildings, two private beaches, and a marina, all on 5.74 acres. It’s surrounded by water on three sides. You can see pictures here, and it looks ridiculously pretty. On the downside, if you buy it, you are guaranteed to be nowhere near as cool as the previous owner. I guess you’re going to have to live with that.

You have to put down a $100,000 deposit on the sealed-bid action to even get a chance to bid. The auction ends 7/12. Right now, it’s available for rental, for $150,000 a week.