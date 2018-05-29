Watch Björk Perform “Human Behaviour” For The First Time In 11 Years

Björk just kicked off her European tour in support of last year’s excellent Utopia. Last week, she gave her first TV performance in eight years, performing several songs from Utopia and Debut track “The Anchor Song” on the BBC live music show Later… With Jools Holland. On Sunday, she performed at London’s Victoria Park for the All Points East festival, and this time, she revisited a different song from her 1993 debut album.

During her All Points East performance, Björk performed Debut’s “Human Behaviour” live for the first time in since 2008. And of course, backed by the cadre of masked flutists, dancers, and harpists that are accompanying her on tour, she gave the song a whole new arrangement.

“I find overall, my fans have showed a lot of enthusiasm over how, when I play live, I do different versions of songs, like really different,” Björk explained in a recent interview. “There isn’t necessarily a one correct version of each song. It’s an experiment that keeps going.” Watch her continue the experiment by doing “Human Behaviour” for the first time in 11 years and check out the show’s full setlist below.

SETLIST

“Arisen My Senses”

“The Gate”

“Utopia”

“Blissing Me”

“Isobel”

“Courtship”

“Tabula Rasa”

“Saint”

“Human Behaviour”

“Pleasure Is All Mine”

“Losss”

“Sue Me”

“Notget”

“Features Creatures”