JJUUJJUU x J Mascis – “Italian Toothpaste (Remix)”

To be a festival organizer, you have to know a lot of people. In addition to being the cofounder of California’s Desert Daze music festival, Phil Pirrone makes heavy, mind-expanding psych-rock as the leader of the Los Angeles band JJUUJJUU, and their debut album Zionic Mud finds Pirrone putting his rolodex to good use.

Vinyl Williams, Jeffertitti, Mason Rothschild of Fever The Ghost all helped record the LP, which came out last month, and Pirrone’s enlisted even more of his contacts to share their own takes on the material. Every single released from Zionic Mud is being accompanied by an alternative version created in collaboration with one of the band’s big-name friends. Those friends include Liars, METZ, Warpaint’s Jennylee, Autolux, and now Dinosaur Jr. guitar hero J Mascis, who’s contributed a new version of LP track “Italian Toothpaste.”

If anything, Mascis’ version is even more melted and warped, smothering Pirrone’s vocals under spacey, lo-fi production and supplementing the song’s groove with some buried-in-the-mix shredding. It sounds like two radio stations broadcasting at the same frequency, eventually exploding out into the inevitable lo-fi noise freakout. Listen and watch the accompanying video from Vinyl Williams below.

Zionic Mud is out now via Dine Alone. Order it here.