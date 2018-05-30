Suicideyear – “Spider Feet” (Feat. Yung Lean)

Louisiana producer Suicideyear and Swedish rapper Yung Lean both had good releases last year — the former’s Hate Songs EP and the latter’s Stranger full-length — and they’ve teamed up for a new song called “Spider Feet.” The two previously worked together on Lean’s “Hurt.” On “Spider Feet,” Lean mumbles over James Prudhomme’s heavy beat, skittering and creeping like the eight-legged creature in its title. “Made the beat last year in the woods of North Baton Rouge,” Suicideyear wrote in a statement. “To me it sounded like being scared cold, goose skin, you could see the sun and the moon. Sent to Lean a couple months later and he sent ‘Spider Feet’ back the next day.” Listen below.

“Spider Feet” is out now.