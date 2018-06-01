Stream Roger Daltrey’s First New Solo Album In 26 Years

The Who haven’t released an album since Endless Wire in 2006. It’s been even longer since frontman Roger Daltrey’s last solo record, Rocks In The Head, which came out in 1992. But a few years ago, shortly after his collaboration with Dr. Feelgood guitarist Wilko Johnson, 2014’s Going Back Home, he started working on a new collection, and now that collection is finally here.

As Long As I Have You was produced by Dave Eringa, the longtime Manic Street Preachers producer who also manned the boards for Going Back Home. It features Daltrey’s the Who bandmate Pete Townshend on guitar on seven of the album’s 11 tracks, which makes it the closest thing to a new the Who album that we’ve gotten in over a decade. Keyboardist Mick Talbot of Dexys Midnight Runners and the Style Council and Sean Genockey, the guitarist who’s worked with Suede, Shame, and the Proclaimers, also make guest appearances.

In a statement accompanying the album’s announcement, Daltrey called it “a return to the very beginning, to the time before Pete started writing our songs, to a time when we were a teenage band playing soul music to small crowds in church halls.” In addition to original tracks like “Certified Rose” and “Always Heading Home,” it features covers of songs that have inspired Daltrey over the years, including Nick Cave’s “Into My Arms,” Stevie Wonder’s “You Haven’t Done Nothing,” Stephen Stills’ “How Far,” Dusty Springfield’s “Where Is A Woman To Go,” and Garnet Mimms’ “As Long As I Have You,” which serves as the album’s title track. You’ve already heard that one, and now you can hear the rest below.

As Long As I Have You is out now via RHD.