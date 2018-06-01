A few weeks back, Uffie shared her first new song in seven years, “Drugs,” an alluring and heartrending swirl of processed vocals. Today, she’s followed it up with another new song, called “Your Hood,” that’s a little bit more bombastic but stays just as hypnotic. “Don’t know just why I’m running through your hood/ Don’t know why my heart does what it does,” she sings in the chorus. “No sweat, don’t sweat, I swear I’m doing good/ But sometimes at night, I find I can’t stop thinking ’bout us.” Listen to it below.

“Your Hood” is out now.