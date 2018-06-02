Livestream Governors Ball 2018

Governors Ball is descending on New York City’s Randall’s Island Park for the eight time this summer, bringing headlining sets from Jack White, Eminem, and Travis Scott along with it. Today is the festival’s second day, and we’ve already reviewed sets from Yeah Yeah Yeahs and James Blake. But there’s still plenty more to see, and even if you’re not sweating it out on Randall’s Island, you can livestream the festivities via Twitter here or via AT&T Audience Network here. The stream launches at 4:45PM ET every day; today is scheduled to feature performances from Cut Copy, Japandroids, 2 Chainz, the Menzingers, Kelela, the Gaslight Anthem, and more.