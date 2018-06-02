Watch Omni Play New Song “Delicacy”

Atlanta post-punk trio Omni — made up of former Deerhunter guitarist Frankie Broyles, Carnivores bassist Philip Frobos, and Warehouse drummer Doug Bleichner — caught our attention with their 2016 debut Deluxe, and last year’s Multi-task earned them a spot on our best new bands of 2017 list.

Omni just came back with a 7″ featuring two brand new songs, and it seems that they have even more new music on the way. They’ve been playing a new song called “Delicacy” live for a few weeks now, and on Thursday, ahead of their set at Spain’s Primavera Sound festival this weekend, they recorded a live performance of it for an Audiotree session. Watch that below.