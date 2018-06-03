A week ago, Ariana Grande posted a video on Twitter of her lip-syncing her new unreleased Nicki Minaj duet track “The Light Is Coming” from her forthcoming Pharrell and Max Martin-produced album Sweetener. She performed the song last night for the first time at iHeartRadio’s Wango Tango in Los Angeles.

“We wanted to give you a little preview of it tonight,” she tells the crowd. “Is that OK? I’m so nervous! Let’s go!” Grande strutted around stage with her two back-up dancers as she mouthed Minaj’s opening verse before launching into the chorus. Apparently she auditioned eight other rappers before deciding on Minaj. The new Pharrell-produced song sounds a bit like an early-2000s R&B-pop song. It also sounds like a hit. Watch Grande perform “The Light Is Coming” below.

After the show, Grande thanked her fans via Instagram and revealed that Sweetener will be available to pre-order starting 6/20. Her new boyfriend Pete Davidson also took to Instagram to congratulate Grande. Rumors have been circulating about the relationship, but Davidson’s new tattoos — of Grande’s initials and her iconic Dangerous Woman bunny ears — put any doubt to rest. Cute! Hope they don’t break up!

Ariana Grande’s boyfriend Pete Davidson has gotten tattooed her initials and her iconic ‘Dangerous Woman’ bunny ears. pic.twitter.com/i9cJSNbTs9 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 2, 2018

