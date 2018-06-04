Watch Nick Cave And Kylie Minogue Reunite On “Where The Wild Roses Grow” At All Points East

In 1995, Kyle Minogue was still something resembling a teen-pop star. But that’s when Nick Cave, her fellow Australian, wrote “Where The Wild Roses Grow” with Minogue in mind. Cave admits that he’d been nurturing “a quiet obsession” with Minogue for years, and he turned that into a dark and heavy song about obsession and murder. It ended up as the first single from Cave and his Bad Seeds’ Murder Ballads album, and it remains the biggest hit of Cave’s career.

Cave and Minogue have sung “Where The Wild Roses Grow” onstage together a few times over the years. But before this past weekend, they hadn’t done it in five years. Last night, however, Minogue joined Cave and the Bad Seeds at London’s All Points East festival to sing the song. As someone who lived in London in the late ’80s, I can tell you that Minogue was once basically Madonna in that city, so this was a big deal.

Cave and Minogue both still have crazy amounts of chemistry onstage, and they are both still insanely charismatic people. It is a whole lot of fun to watch the two of them slow-dancing while singing, as Minogue keeps a rose clasped in hand the entire time she’s up there. Watch a fan-made video, as well as the music video for the original track, below.