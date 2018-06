The Los Angeles band Blazing Eye play frantic, disorienting, politically driven hardcore punk. A couple of months ago, I watched them play an urgent, chaotic set at Damaged City, the Washington, DC hardcore punk festival. And on Friday, they came out with their new 7″ EP Ways To Die. The EP has four songs, and the longest of those songs is 81 seconds. It’s a headlong blast of a record, and you can stream it below.

Ways To Die by Blazing Eye

Ways To Die is out now on Static Shock Records.