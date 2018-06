Cold Meat are a punk band from the Australian city of Perth, and they play with a slashing intensity. Their sound is basically jagged, nervous early-’80s postpunk played with feverish hardcore velocity. Pork Sword Fever, their excellently titled new 7″ EP, is basically ideal stab-your-boyfriend music, and you can stream it below.

Pork Sword Fever by Cold Meat

Pork Sword Fever is out now on Static Shock.