Interpol are currently holding a press conference at Mexico City’s decaying mansion-turned-art gallery General Prim 30, viewable at the band’s website, to announce the release of their new album Marauder. It’s actually more like performance art than a press conference, as it’s stylized and semi-scripted. A mural revealing the album art and release date was unveiled this morning, and the band even held a dress rehearsal to make sure they got everything right. The whole event is set to turn into a future music video.

Marauder will be the trio’s first major release since 2014’s El Pintor. It finds them working with a new producer: Dave Fridmann, the sonic maximalist known for his work with the Flaming Lips, MGMT, and many more. Interpol were aiming for maximum volume and aggression this time, which makes Fridmann sounds like a good fit considering the treatment he gave Sleater-Kinney on The Woods.

Along with the announcement they’re sharing lead single “The Rover,” which bears out that hypothesis. It’s a bouncy, somewhat repetitive rocker that suggests Interpol are back with ignited energy. In a press release, Paul Banks says, “Marauder is a facet of myself. That’s the guy that fucks up friendships and does crazy shit. He taught me a lot, but it’s representative of a persona that’s best left in song. In a way, this album is like giving him a name and putting him to bed.”

Listen below, where you can also livestream the press conference.

TRACKLIST:

01 “If You Really Love Nothing”

02 “The Rover”

03 “Complications”

04 “Flight of Fancy”

05 “Stay In Touch”

06 “Interlude 1″

07 “Mountain Child”

08 “Nysmaw”

09 “Surveillance”

10 “Number 10″

11 “Party’s Over”

12 “Interlude 2″

13 “It Probably Matters”

Marauder is out 8/24 on Matador. Interpol will return to New York to perform “The Rover” on Colbert tomorrow.