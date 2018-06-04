Matthew Tavares, of Toronto jazz-soul innovators BADBADNOTGOOD, has moved into the synth-rock sphere of stoner psychedelia with his new solo project Matty. He’s seamlessly flexed his genre-bending skill yet again on new track “I’ll Gladly Place Myself Below,” from his debut LP Déjàvu out later this month. Co-produced by Frank Dukes (Drake, Frank Ocean, The Weeknd), it has a familiar Tame Impala glaze coupled with the grooving edge of bands like Mac DeMarco and Mild High Club.

“I’ll Gladly Place Myself Below” is the kind of cascading chiller that instantly makes a cigarette sound good. Submerging into the couch and listening is also a perfectly acceptable option. The lyrics bring the song down to reality, as Tavares sings of a heartbreakingly intimate relationship. It’s vulnerable, and his voice never strays from a smooth tranquility. Listen below.

Déjàvu is out June 15th via Matty Unlimited. Pre-order it here.