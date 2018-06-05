The Beths – “Happy Unhappy” Video

“Happy Unhappy” is the Beths’ second single off their upcoming album Future Me Hates Me out this summer via Carpark. And the accompanying video sees the New Zealand pop-punk outfit back in their usual playground of strange.

A pineapple-masked person explores Auckland, battling the vulnerability of not being able to get someone off your mind. It’s pretty damn funny when the pineapple face eats a fig, drinks a beer, or just makes general eye contact with the camera for that matter. Peep the beer foam mustache at 2:46.

“Happy Unhappy” is a sonically breezy, sun-soaked track that counters lyrics in the throws of uncertainty. And frontwoman Elizabeth Stokes’ writing excels through verses crammed with imagery and witty turns of phrase. Listen below.

Future Me Hates Me is out 8/10 via Carpark.