Kanye West’s Ye Heading For #1 Debut

Kanye West’s new album, Ye, is heading for a #1 debut on the Billboard 200 chart next week, according to industry forecasters. Prognosticators suggest his new effort, which was released via G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam Recordings on 6/1, may launch with over 175,000 equivalent album units earned in the week ending 6/7. If Ye bows atop the tally, it will score West his eighth #1.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week based on multi-metric consumption, which includes traditional album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). The top 10 of the 6/16-dated Billboard 200 chart (where West will likely start at #1) is scheduled to be revealed on Billboard’s websites on Sunday, 6/10.

Ye is West’s eighth solo effort, and ninth overall, counting his collaborative set with JAY-Z, Watch The Throne. All of West’s previous titles debuted at #1, save for his first album, The College Dropout, which bowed and peaked at #2 in 2004.

West last topped the chart in 2016 with his previous release, The Life Of Pablo.

Assuming West bows at #1 with Ye, he will tie Eminem for the second-most #1s by a hip-hop act. Only JAY-Z, with a total of 14 leaders, has more among hip-hop artists.

Also on track for a high debut next week: Ghost’s Prequelle could give the rock band its second top 10 effort.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.