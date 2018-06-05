Bruce Springsteen Playing Asbury Lanes Reopening Show

The Asbury Park bowling alley/music venue Asbury Lanes closed down for renovations and was bought by a new developer in 2015, but it reopened this past Memorial Day Weekend. The space is having an official re-opening party on 6/18, and it’s just been announced that Bruce Springsteen will perform as the special guest. He’ll join a lineup that includes Portugal. The Man and the Tangiers Blues Band. The show will be a benefit for the Boys And Girls Club Of Monmouth County.

Tickets are reserved for city residents, though there’s a contest to get two tickets to the show and a stay at the nearby Asbury Hotel. More details are on their website.