Last week, St. Vincent released a new version of MASSEDUCTION’s penultimate track “Slow Disco” called “Fast Slow Disco.” Tonight, she performed it on Later… with Jools Holland, backed by a three-piece band playing drums and synth. The song is a charged-up rendition of the original, quite literally a fast “Slow Disco.” Watch below.

