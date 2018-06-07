Guns N’ Roses Play “Shadow Of Your Love” For The First Time In 31 Years

Guns N’ Roses are about to release a ridiculously massive box-set reissue of their classic 1987 debut Appetite For Destruction. And in addition to a remastered version of the original album, the super-deluxe Locked N’ Loaded edition, which will set you back a cool $999, will feature rarities, b-sides, live recordings, a couple of early EPs, and a whopping 49 unreleased tracks — basically everything but the song where Axl Rose uses a racial slur.

One of those bonus tracks is “Shadow Of Your Love.” Written by Axl Rose and his childhood friend Paul Tobias, the song was first recorded by Hollywood Rose, Axl’s pre-GNR band with Izzy Stradlin, and after being rerecorded by GNR, it’s popped up as a b-side a few times. But the version that the band released as a single last month is the first to not have fake crowd noise overdubbed onto it. And last night, Guns N’ Roses performed it live for the first time in 31 years.

The band’s concert at Dyrskuepladsen in Odense, Denmark last night had a lot of their usual covers — Wings’ “Live And Let Die,” Velvet Revolver’s “Slither,” the Damned’s “New Rose,” the love theme from The Godfather, “Wichita Lineman,” Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here,” Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun,” Bob Dylan’s “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door,” the Who’s “The Seeker” — but the biggest surprise of the night was “Shadow Of Your Love.” Axl and co. barreled through the song with images and lyrics flashing on the screen behind them, and you can watch fan-captured video of their performance below.