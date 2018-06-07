Lily Allen – “Lost My Mind” Video

Tomorrow, reigning queen of the cynical bop Lily Allen will release her fourth album, No Shame, and today she’s dropped the video for her fourth single off the record, “Lost My Mind.”

We’ve already heard the criminally catchy “Trigger Bang,” the heartfelt “Higher,” and the heartbreaking “Three.” Each has showcased Allen’s signature unapologetic approach to pop, but with a more mature and confessional songwriting style this time around. Last month, we also got a glimpse into the London native’s head through a brutally candid conversation where she spoke about the trials and tribulations of motherhood, the music industry, and Twitter criticism.

In the visuals for “Lost My Mind,” Allen has traded in her signature mop of black hair for a pastel pink look, but rest assured, the bangs are still intact. Directed by Myles Whittingham, who also helmed “Trigger Bang,” the video was filmed in London on a rotating, purpose built set and conjures up the dizzying impact of ruminating, spiraling thoughts. It even has a dramatic rainfall finale. Watch it below.

No Shame is out 6/8 via Warner Bros. You can pre-order it here.