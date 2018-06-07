BC Unidos Announce Debut Album Featuring U.S. Girls, The Hives’ Howlin’ Pelle, & More

Last year, behind-the-scenes pop songwriters Patrik Berger and Markus Krunegård jumpstarted a new project called BC Unidos. Their debut Bicycle EP boasted guest spots from Carly Rae Jepsen, Charli XCX, and Santigold. It made our 25 Great EPs From 2017 list. They recently announced that they’ll be releasing the debut BC Unidos album, called Otro Mundo Es Posible, next week. It has guest spots from the Hives’ Howlin’ Pelle Almqvist, Noonie Bao, U.S. Girls, Amanda Bergman, and Ledinsky.

Two tracks from the album have been released so far: “Take It Easy,” which features Meg Remy of U.S. Girls and Swedish songwriter Ledinsky, and “Late Night On The Rocks,” featuring Swedish musician Amanda Bergman. The former sounds like a big-band wall of sound, while Bergman’s contribution is a more minimal synth track.

“Every relation has its own waveform. Like a cork on the ocean. Life goes on no matter what we’ve been through, on to the next storm,” the band wrote in a press statement. “It feels so good to finally release this album as a result of our BC journey. Love albums. Feels like a photo book, a slice of time. Otro Mundo es Posible is our journey through life with our friends, so far. Everything is possible if you have friends.”

Check out both singles from the album below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Take It Easy” (Feat. U.S. Girls & Ledinsky)

02 “Up For Being Down”

03 “Mashed Potato”

04 “1, 2, 3 In French” (Feat. Howlin’ Pelle)

05 “WAR” (Feat. Noonie Bao)

06 “Late Night On The Rocks” (Feat. Amanda Bergman)

07 “Love Is A Vicious Drug”

08 “Lost Myself”

09 “My Baby”

10 “My Bonny”

11 “The Fifth Way”

Otro Mundo Es Posible is out 6/15 via Sony Music.