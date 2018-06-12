Lately, the world has had plenty of chances to remember that the Roots’ Black Thought is a god-level rapper. There was the incredible Funkmaster Flex freestyle that Black Thought did last year. There was last week’s Streams Of Thought Vol. 1, the impressive collaborative EP with producer 9th Wonder. And then there was the moment, last night, when Black Thought rapped the plots for all five Jurassic Park movies.

The new movie Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom comes out this week, so, in his capacity as a member of the Tonight Show house band, Black Thought was obligated to take part in a comedy bit where he rapped a whole lot of movie plots in quick succession: “There’s raptors in the kitchen, but I don’t wanna spoil it / Just know the lawyer gets eaten on the toilet.”

This is a short minute-and-a-half video so Black Thought doesn’t get into the goofy moments like the part in Jurassic Park III where Sam Neill keeps escaping from a dinosaur that ate a cell phone because he can hear the cell phone ringing. (That’s what happened, right? It’s been a while.) He does, however, get in an obligatory mention of Jimmy Fallon’s Jurassic World cameo. Watch the video below.

Streams Of Thought, Vol. 1 is out now on Human Re Sources.