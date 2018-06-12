Thin Lips – “A Song For Those Who Miss You All The Time”

Thin Lips felt like they arrived fully-formed when they released their debut album, Riff Hard, back in 2016, and that was with good reason. The band’s current lineup — siblings Chrissy and Mikey Tashjian and Kyle Pulley — have orbited each other for the last decade in Philadelphia, playing in bands and touring together. For two of them, being related by blood certainly helped. Their sophomore album, Chosen Family, is a testament to the connections they’ve forged over the years. It’s about carving out a community for yourself, and its cover art is stitched together with friends and members of the music scene that have come to be a part of this family.

Included in this are Hop Along’s Frances Quinlan and Joe Reinhart, who produced the new Thin Lips album at the Philly band haunt The Headroom, which Pulley co-owns with Reinhart. That’s to say that everyone involved in the making of this record knows each other very well, and that shows through in the music that resulted from it. Thin Lips sound warmer and sleeker and more assured on Chosen Family; cleaner production lets their slick licks really shine.

Its lead single, “A Song For Those Who Miss You All The Time,” is about the loss of one of the family, more specifically the death of Tashjian’s younger brother. It’s an anthem for those that are left behind, and it turns the persistent ache into something jubilant. “I know no matter what that he’s not coming back anymore,” Chrissy Tashjian sings, but she’s still left wondering dreaming of that missing piece: “We were together in my sleep/ I knew I recognized your face and you said you knew me.” It’s a heartbreaking song, but it’s wrapped up in one of the catchiest choruses that Thin Lips have ever made. “A Song For Those Who Miss You All The Time” is about living and thriving despite the loss, the feeling of missing someone but having to force yourself to keep going.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Chosen Family”

02 “Gaslight Anthem (The Song Not The Band)”

03 “A Song For Those Who Miss You All The Time”

04 “Smokings For Quitters”

05 “South America”

06 “I Know I’m The Asshole”

07 “Saying Yes”

08 “What’s So Bad About Being Lonely”

09 “Sex Is Complicated”

10 “So Stoned”

11 “It’s Hard To Tell The Difference When You’re…”

12 “What If I Saw You On The Street”

13 “The Kate Escape”

TOUR DATES (w/ Hop Along):

07/28 Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern Music Hall

07/29 Cincinnati, OH @ Ballroom at the Taft Theatre

07/31 Columbia, MO @ Rose Music Hall

08/01 Norman, OK @ Opolis

08/03 Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

08/04 Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

08/05 San Diego, CA @ Irenic

08/06 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

08/08 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

08/09 Chico, CA @ The Big Room at Sierra Nevada

08/10 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

08/12 Seattle, WA @ Neumo’s

08/14 Boise, ID @ Neurolux

08/16 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

08/20 Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

08/21 Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

Chosen Family is out 7/27 via Lame-O Records. Pre-order it physically or digitally.