Isis Reuniting For Caleb Scofield Tribute Show Under New Name

Aaron Turner’s post-metal band Isis called it quits in 2010, long before they’d ever be mistaken for the militant band of terrorists that go by ISIS. That didn’t stop people from getting confused between the two anyway, and the members of the band wisely are choosing to perform under a new name when they reunite for a show later this year.

As Brooklyn Vegan points out, Isis will be reuniting under the name Celestial at a tribute show for Caleb Scofield, the bassist of Boston band Cave In who died earlier this year in a car accident. Isis aka Celestial’s lineup for the show will consist of Turner, Aaron Harris, Jeff Caxide, Michael Gallagher, and Bryant Clifford Meyer, the same as when they broke up in 2010.

Turner and Scofield played in Old Man Gloom together, who will also perform at the show alongside Cave In, Pelican, and 27. Proceeds will be donated to the Scofield family. The show will take place at the Wiltern in Los Angeles on 10/13. Tickets go on sale 6/15.