Ed Sheeran Wax Figure Unveiled At Cat Cafe For Some Reason

Picture this: It’s Tuesday morning. You stop into your favorite cat cafe, hoping to pet some felines and sip some coffee, when you notice an unblinking Ed Sheeran. He has on one of those flannel shirts he always wears, staring you down with a slight smile. You look away, but you can feel his eyes. Why is he here? Why is he standing still with his guitar like that? As you get up to leave, you notice his waxy skin. His skin is made of wax. He is a wax figure.

This morning, Madame Tussauds London debuted Ed Sheeran’s wax statue at Lady Dinah’s Cat Emporium to honor his love of cats. Wax Sheeran will stay with the cats for a week before moving to Madame Tussauds. Hopefully they don’t get too attached. Flesh Sheeran has two very cute cats of his own. Both Flesh and Wax Sheerans even have cat tattoos. Watch a Madame Tussauds spokesperson introduce Wax Sheeran and see more cat content below.

Dorito the fluffball A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jan 8, 2018 at 6:18am PST

Dorito is all of us A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jun 8, 2018 at 8:40am PDT